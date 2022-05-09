The Righetti swim teams had strong showings at the CIF Central Section Division 1 Finals held last weekend at Clovis West High School.
The Righetti girls finished third in the final team standings, behind Clovis North and Clovis West.
Clovis North ran away with the team scores, winning with 524 points, well in front of Clovis West (335) and Righetti (179). Fellow Mountain League foe San Luis Obispo was fourth with 176 points.
The Righetti boys finished eighth as a team with 123 points, though the Warriors did get an individual champ and another swimmer finish second.
Righetti senior Parker Reynolds won the boys 200 individual medley in 1 minute, 51.07 seconds. Reynolds, who competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials last year and will swim at Arizona State, beat Coalinga's Bryan Wong, who was second in 1:51.15.
Righetti junior Natas Coats was second in the 500 free in 4:38.39, with Reynolds taking sixth in 4:48.36.
Coats was also sixth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 44.63 seconds. Lucas Hsiung was 11th in 1:49.15.
The Righetti girls 200 medley relay team finished in fourth place at 1:48.08, with Madison Piasai, Allie Cabiles, Noemi Bravo-Guzman and Kirsten Herrmann swimming for the Warriors.
The boys 200 medley relay team took 15th place with Brayden Alvarez, Blake Cornelson, Hsiung and Kristian Chen swimming.
Cabiles took sixth in the 200 IM for the Warrior girls, finishing in 2:14.87. Lomibao was 14th in 2:19.57.
In the 50 freestyle, Herrmann was 13th in 25.63 seconds. In the 100 fly, Bravo-Guzman took fourth in 58.50 seconds with teammate Piasai taking ninth in 59.72.
On the boys side, Hsiung took 11th in the 100 fly in 54.64.
Herrmann was 10th in the 100 free in 55.08.
Righetti's Jada Brown, Kristie Chen, Sasha Martinez and Lomibao teamed up to take ninth in the 200 free relay in 1:44.52.
Coats, Cornelson, Chen and Reynolds took 10th in 1:31.83 on the boys side.
In the 100 backstroke, Righetti's Piasai was second in 57.80 and Bravo Guzman was third in 58.37.
Cabiles was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.59.
Herrmann, Piasai, Lomibao and Bravo-Guzman took third in the 400 free relay, finishing in 3:39.89.
Coats, Antonio Santos, Hsiung and Reynolds took fourth in the 400 free relay, finishing in 3:14.52.
Arroyo Grande's Jack Capra was fifth in the 200 IM in 1:59.89.
Orcutt Academy's Mason Enthoven was fourth in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 53.87.
Arroyo Grande's Nigel Dowlan was fifth in the 100 breast, with SLO's Daniel Elwyn taking fourth.
Division 2
At the Division 2 Championships held at Hanford High School, Nipomo's boys took second in the final team standings with 168 points. Visalia Redwood won with 251.5 points.
Templeton's girls won the Division 2 title with 238 points and Nipomo was second with 179.
St. Joseph's Claire Tuggle, a senior signed with the University of Virginia, won the 200 free in 1:46.33, 11 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Emma Marsalek of Nipomo (1:57.38).
Nipomo's Ian Friedrich was fourth in the 200 boys free in 1:52.25.
Claire's brother Max Tuggle won the boys 200 IM in 2:02.65, well ahead of the second-place finisher.
Nipomo sophomore Cole Aguirre was first in the 100 fly, winning by over two seconds, 52.18 to 54.30.
Aguirre was also third in the 100 free in 49.05.
Claire Tuggle then went on to win the 500 free by over 15 seconds, winning in 4:44.46. Tulare Union's Ava Olson was second in 4:59.72 and Nipomo's Marsalek was third in 5:16.59. Kasey Calderon of Nipomo was fifth in 5:35.20.
Friedrich of Nipomo took second in the 500 free and teammate Tristan Fowler was third.
Fowler of Nipomo then won the 100 back in 57.84. Max Tuggle took second in the 100 breast, finishing in 1:01.47 as Clovis East's Matthew Leeworthy won in 1:00.68.
Nipomo's girls won the 400 free relay in 3:47.78, just ahead of Templeton's 3:47.92.
Nipomo's boys then won the 400 free relay in 3:24.39, just in front of Redwood, which took second in 3:24.65.
Baseball
Warriors clinch league
Righetti routed Paso Robles 11-1 on Monday to clinch the outright Mountain League championship.
The game ended after five innings. Righetti scored eight times in the first and three in the fourth.
Lefty Omar Reynoso threw all five innings and struck out eight, allowing just three hits.
Ben Munoz went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Adrian Santini and Mason Schmid each doubled.
JJ Ughoc scored twice.
Schmid had two RBIs. Gavin Long and Santini each had an RBI.
The Warriors are 22-3 overall and 12-3 in league play. Arroyo Grande is in second place at 10-6 in league. San Luis Obispo is in third at 9-7 and St. Joseph is in fourth at 8-8.
Mansfield powers St. Joseph to win
St. Joseph's Ethan Mansfield struck out 12 and allowed just two hits in a complete game shutout as the Knights beat Atascadero 1-0 on Monday.
Chris Miller went 2-for-3 and Jack Ferguson scored the game's only run on a passed ball in the second after he reached on an error and Erik Furness doubled.