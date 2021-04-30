Righetti standout Katrina MacKinnon signs with Whittier College

Katrina MacKinnon's successful volleyball career isn't over yet.

The Righetti senior, who's nearing the end of her prep career with the Warriors, has signed to play volleyball for Whittier College.

The outside hitter signed with the Poets on Sunday during a small ceremony at the family's home in Orcutt.

MacKinnon has spent the past three seasons on the varsity team at Righetti. She had a breakout junior campaign in 2019-20, smacking 263 kills in 131 sets as the Warriors advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 3 finals and made a deep run in the state tournament.

MacKinnon's senior season has been postponed and truncated by the coronavirus pandemic, but she's glad to be joining the program at Whittier College. Initially, due to the conditions created by the pandemic, MacKinnon wasn't sure where she'd end up going to college and if she'd continue playing volleyball.

"Initially the Whittier coach (Chris Duarte-McDermott) wasn't sure if I'd have a roster spot. He told me I could walk on," MacKinnon said. "All the girls on the team get an extra year of eligibility and he didn't know which seniors were coming back. Luckily for me, some of those seniors came back and I was able to have a roster spot."

The Division III Poets play in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Association. MacKinnon's brother Jake, a former football and track and field standout at Righetti, is on the track and field team at Cal Lutheran. Their father John MacKinnon is a senior deputy district attorney for Santa Barbara County.