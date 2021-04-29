Righetti storms back to stun Arroyo Grande in overtime

The list of classics is growing in the Righetti-Arroyo Grande rivalry.

Another stirring, dramatic girls basketball game occurred Thursday night at Righetti's gym. The Warriors, who trailed throughout the game, rallied to force overtime and then rallied once again to beat Arroyo Grande 59-57.

The Warriors were down 48-42 with 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation. Madisyn Cutliff tied the game at 50 to force overtime with a minute left.

The Eagles took a 56-52 lead in the extra period, but Martha Durazo made two free throws to cut the lead to two before an Arroyo Grande free throw made it a three-point lead.

Senior Malia Cabigon was fouled on a drive and made two free throws for Righetti, making it a one-point game.

Durazo was fouled on a rebound and made one free throw to tie the game before Cabigon got an offensive rebound and was fouled. She made one free throw on that trip before getting fouled again on another with Righetti up 58-57. She made one free throw with 20 seconds left and the Righetti defense forced multiple stops in the waning seconds to win the game.

"It's just me and the hoop when I'm at the free throw line," Cabigon said of her thought process on the key free throws she made down the stretch.

Arroyo Grande had a chance to win the game with a second left when Righetti fouled on a loose ball at the end of regulation. But both foul shots were missed.

The Warriors are now 4-0 on the season and will play at Arroyo Grande on Friday. The Eagles are 4-2.

Kathleen Hutches, an Arroyo Grande senior, had 29 points. Junior Andrea Stajic had 15 points for the Eagles.