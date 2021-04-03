Righetti wrestlers compete at national tournament; Mendez places third, Rodriguez takes sixth

Six Righetti High wrestlers competed at the National High School Wrestling Showcase in Coralville, Iowa, last weekend.

Righetti junior Dominic Mendez took third in the 115-pound weight class while Matthew Rodriguez, also a junior, finished sixth in the 138-pound weight class.

The tournament features about 800 wrestlers from around the country.

The other Righetti wrestlers who competed in Iowa were Tyson Escobedo, Brayden Ruiz, Aaron Ibarra and Jeremy Oani.

Baseball

Nipomo 4, St. Joseph 2, 8 Inn.

The Titans scored twice in the top of the eighth to beat the Knights.

Nipomo's Victor Ortiz started and went six innings. He gave up four hits, two earned runs and struck out five.

Carter Stevens earned the win, pitching two innings in relief and striking out four.

Jesse Ahedo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Cole Gilson also drove in a run for the Titans and Justin McKee had two hits.

Noah Skarda started for the Knights and went five innings and gave up just one earned run.

The Titans scored on a wild pitch and a single by Cole Gilson in the eighth inning.

The Titans are 3-2 on the season and play at Righetti on Saturday after the San Luis Obispo game scheduled for the week was canceled.

The Knights are 2-2.

Santa Maria 8, Atascadero 4

The Saints beat the Greyhounds and moved to 3-2 on the season.

San Marcos 5, Lompoc 1

The Braves dropped their second straight game to a Channel League opponent, falling to 3-2 on the season.