Righetti senior Dominic Mendez advanced to the semifinals at the prestigious Doc Buchanan tournament in Clovis on Friday.
Wrestling at 116 pounds, Mendez, who's signed to wrestle at Cal Poly, was seeded second in his weight class. He had a first-round bye and then scored an 18-2 tech fall over Alex Morales of South Torrance High School.
In the Round of 16, Mendez defeated Manuel Saldate, of Nevada's SLAM Academy, 10-4, scoring a takedown, scoring three takedowns and two reversals for the win.
Mendez then rolled past Jacob Jones of Rancho Bernardo 5-0 in the Round of 16, scoring two takedowns and an escape to advance to the quarterfinals.
Mendez was set to take on the No. 3 seed, Koda Holeman of Clovis, in the semifinals on Saturday morning. The other semifinal featured Ray Ray Harris, the top seed from Buchanan, and No. 4 seed Elias Navida of Poway.
Another Righetti senior also made the quarterfinals on Friday. Matthew Rodriguez was seeded seventh at 148 pounds.
After a bye in the first round, Rodriguez defeated William Alvarado, of Colorado's Fort Lupton, 8-0 to advance to the Round of 16. Rodriguez then beat Palm Desert's David Alonso 3-2, scoring an escape and a takedown in the third period to comeback from a 2-0 deficit.
Rodriguez lost to No. 2 seed Ethan Stiles of Illinois' Conant High School in the quarterfinals, moving to the consolation bracket. Stiles won 6-0, with two takedowns, an escape and a stalling penalty.
Righetti junior Jeremy Oani was seeded sixth at 109 pounds, but was beaten in the Round of 16. Oani beat unseeded Erik Ramirez 6-4 in the first round at Clovis High on Friday. He then lost to unseeded Jeff Lopez of Clovis West, 9-1. Lopez scored three takedowns and a near fall to beat Oani.
Boys basketball
VCA beats Santa Maria 73-72
The Lions led by 10 at halftime in Friday afternoon's game, but the Saints worked their way back and took the lead in the final two minutes. Then the score was tied at 72-72 when the Lions missed a shot, the Saints rebounded and had a layup for the win, but Jacob Sanders blocked the shot from behind.
VCA's Sean Swain snared the rebound and was fouled with two seconds left. Swain missed the first free throw, but made the second. Santa Maria's half-court heave was off target and the Lions escaped with the win.
Gavin Edick led VCA with 23 points and Swain added 19.
Lions coach Christopher Maples said Swain had a "complete game with several blocks in the fourth quarter."
Sanders added 18 points for the Lions.
Alex Miller had a monster game for Santa Maria, scoring 39.
"We switched Swain onto him in the fourth," Maples said. "He was able to alter some of Milner's shots at critical moments, but he was hard to stop."
The Lions are now 7-4 on the season.
Games canceled/postponed
Several athletic events in the area were canceled to COVID-19 protocols.
The St. Joseph-Orcutt Academy girls basketball game was among them, as was the Righetti-St. Joseph girls soccer match.
The St. Joseph-Orcutt Academy game was postponed to Feb. 8.