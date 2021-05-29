Paityn Persson is taking her talents to Boston.

The Righetti High post player will join the Emerson College women's basketball team in the fall.

The senior won't be taking just her basketball talents to the East Coast, though.

Persson is also a skilled musician, who can sing, play the guitar and produce music. She'll put those skills to use in her studies at Emerson, the small private university in the Theater District of Boston.

"I've worked really hard leading up to this and I have to thank my teammates and coaches for getting me here," Persson said Saturday. "I'm really thankful that the coach at Emerson is giving me this opportunity and that I get to study what I love in a big city. I'm proud of myself for doing this."

Persson had to work to land a spot at Emerson. She emailed several coaches on the East Coast looking for a roster spot. She says the coaches at Emerson got in touch with her almost immediately and was interested in her game film.

"I went to their website, I emailed their coach my film and he got back to me in 24 hours," Persson said. "He said, 'Let's talk. I want you on the team.' Then I started looking into the school and they had the exact major I wanted to do. They're a creative arts school."

Paityn's father Jeff Persson was a star running back at Righetti who played football at San Jose State. Her mother Melinda Miller was a standout basketball player under coach Harold Oliveira.

Jeff Persson is also a music producer himself.

Paityn Persson says she'll major in Business of Creative Enterprises.

"I can go into film and music production," Persson said. "I want to go into the music and film producing industry. My dad is a music producer. He produces bands and stuff and has a whole studio set up. I've always been into the musical part of it. Then I started looking into the film side. I would like to work with actors and filmmakers."

Persson produces and writes some of her own music. She serenaded her teammates at Saturday's gathering in Orcutt to celebrate her signing with Emerson.

On the basketball floor at Righetti, Persson, a 5-foot-10 center, provides size, rebounding, defense and scoring. She played some varsity her freshman season and has been contributing heavily at the varsity level the last three seasons.

Righetti, the No. 2 seed in the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs, hosts Bakersfield Stockdale Thursday in the first round.

Desiree Hitch, Righetti's coach, says Persson picked up the game in eighth grade and learned it quickly.

"She's a natural athlete," Hitch said. "She's tough and she's such a quick learner. By the time she was a sophomore, she was already a key player for me. Off the court, she really takes care of business in the classroom. She has an above average GPA, she's in honors classes and an AVID student. She would always help the other girls who might have been struggling in their classes. She was known for that."

Hitch summed up Persson on the court: "She grabs boards. She knows how to throw her body into where she thinks the ball is going to go and she just grabs it."

Paityn's mother Melinda was most impressed with how her daughter took the initiative to pursue her dream of playing college basketball.

"This has always been a goal for her growing up—wanting to go to college and play basketball," Melinda said. "When COVID happened, we didn't know what would happen next. But she took the bull by the horns. She sent a bunch of emails out. She sent her highlight film out and Emerson was the No. 1 choice because of the creative arts side. A lot of people don't know she's a singer/songwriter and she has this creative side."

The Lions are a Division III program and compete in the Eastern College Athletic Conference. They wen 15-11 this past season. Bill Gould has been the team's head coach since 2007. He's assisted by Shannon Norton.