Righetti's Ryan Delgado and Riley Millan earn Twitch scholarships

A pair of Righetti standouts were chosen to honor the legacy of Jim Twitchell in a ceremony held in front of the school Thursday evening.

Ryan Deglado, a pitcher on the Warrior baseball team, and Riley Millan, an infielder on the softball team, received the annual 'Twitch' scholarships, worth $1,000 each.

Delgado has signed to pitch for Cal Baptist, an NCAA Division 1 program. Millan has decided to attend Hancock College and will likely play softball there.

Delgado and Millan were honored at a brief ceremony held in front of the school off Foster Road. Organizers, including Mark Betts, Debbie Jeffers, Steve Diaz and Brandon Mitchell, presented the awards to the duo.

"It's an honor to get it since his legacy meant so much to this school," Millan said. "It feels great."

Twitchell, born in December of 1965, starred on the Righetti baseball team in the 1980s as a right-handed pitcher. He earned All-League and All-CIF honors in his senior year, when he went 12-1 with a 1.96 ERA.

Twitchell then played at Hancock and compiled a 13-5 win-loss record there with a 2.15 ERA. He then pitched at Sacramento State.

In 2013, Twitchell received two devastating diagnoses. Doctors determined he had developed Frontotemporal Dementia and Amyotophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Twitchell lost his battle with those two diseases on March, 6, 2015.

Millan said she was accepted to UC Santa Cruz, but, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing classes to be held online anyways, decided it was best to stay local and attend Hancock.