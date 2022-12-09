Tom Robb earned his 100th win as Orcutt Academy girls basketball coach as the Spartans won (8-0) won in a rout, 69-12 in a non-league game at 3-6 Coast Union Thursday night.
Robb has been Orcutt's coach since 2016. His career record there is 100-58. Robb guided the Spartans to a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section divisional championship in the COVID-19 pandemic-abbreviated 2021 season. The Spartans beat Bakersfield Christian 69-49 at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home site, for the title.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy's 6-foot-2 freshman center, is averaging a double-double this season and, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs, she notched another one Thursday night.
Nine Spartans scored during the historic night for Robb. Freshman Lylah Garcia put in 13 points, Ashley Barrientos scored 11, and Khaelii Robertson and Emily Betts had nine each.
The Spartans made nine of their 17 3-point shots. Robertson sank three treys, and Barrientos and Betts both buried two.
Orcutt Academy has scheduled recognition for Robb getting his 100th win for its non-league game against McFarland at Lakeview that is set for 4 p.m. next Monday.