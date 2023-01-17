A human trafficking forum hosted by local Rotary clubs aims to raise awareness about the issue with all proceeds supporting awareness and education, resources for victims, and prevention efforts among those accepting the call to action.
The forum is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway. Registration is $25 per person. Registration link is https://tinyurl.com/knowtraffic
Program highlights include panel discussions, personal stories and conclude with a call to action for the community to join forces in educating and responding. A Rotary welcome will be led by Lisa Long, current member of Rotary Santa Maria South, Rotary Past President and Past Assistant District Governor.
"We really want the public to know that January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and that this isn’t an issue that happens to other people in other places - unfortunately it is right here in our own communities," said Long. 'We must learn to recognize the signs, and be pro-active in educating and raising awareness. We are planning on quarterly workshops that will focus on specific areas and groups as well".
Covering statistics and stories from the front line is Dan Dow, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney and Marianne Jackson, a survivor and Director of Restoration Ranch, Kern County.
A Healthcare Interface Panel will discuss an overview of the Dignity Safe Haven Program by Nicole Moses, a Patient Advocate, Safe Haven Program. Also covering Trafficking Risks for Children will be Dr. Kristen A. Hughes a Pediatrician in Santa Barbara.
An Interfaces and Integration Panel will discuss “How Do We Increase and Enhance Collaboration”. Panelists include Long, Jeff Shaffer, a Pastor and part of the Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force, Impact Catalyst and Ellen Torres, a Survivor, Prevention Activist and Executive Director with CASA of Hope.