In the first golf match of the season, Righetti's girls beat Pioneer Valley 267-311 at Rancho Maria on Wednesday.
Righetti's Grace Minetti earned medalist honors after leading the Warriors with a score of 47 in the non-league dual. Jacquelyn Reynoso shot 50 for the Warriors. Kira Kase carded a 54 and Zetta Bo Espinola shot 55.
Katrina Mata led Pioneer Valley with a score of 58. Meghan Contreras scored a 59 for the Panthers, Marissa Dollinger shot 60 and Mia Acosta and Moniah Marquez each shot 67.
The par was 35.
Boys water polo
Righetti 18, Atascadero 8
Blake Cornelson scored eight goals to lead the Warriors and Alex Andrade added six.
Ty Hernandez added three goals in the Mountain League win for the Warriors and Caleb Donovan also scored. Ben Strohl had three goals for Atascadero.
Girls water polo
Righetti 16, Atascadero 3
Ella Green had six goals to lead the Warriors as Kayli Hernandez and Jenna Salazar scored three apiece.
Jade Mayorga scored twice and Elli Ryan and Faith Totorica scored once each for Righetti in its season opener.
Madisyn Cutfliff had 10 saves in goal.