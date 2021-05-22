The Righetti softball team beat San Luis Obispo 10-0 in five innings in its first game of a doubleheader before winning 16-4 in the second game Saturday.

In the opener, Jordyne Sarellano threw a complete game three-hitter, striking out seven batters. Rianna Dulay went 2-for-2 with three runs.

Shelby Vincent finished 2-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs.

In the 16-4 win, the Warriors rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the fifth inning. The Warriors tied it on a two-out RBI double by Abigail Salazar and another RBI double by Sarellano.

Righetti then scored seven times in the sixth and added five more in the seventh.

Dulay went 4-for-5 and Elli Ryan, Tori Salazar and Julia Arellano each had two hits. Sarellano pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief and allowed just one hit to earn the win.

Orcutt Academy gets first win

The Spartans rocked Coastal Christian 16-1 at Lakeview on Friday.

Danica Black threw three innings, giving up no hits or runs. Black struck out nine and Mercedes Salinas pitched the last two innings, giving up one hit and a run. Black was 3-for- with a double and three RBIs.

Velen Velasquez had two hits and three RBIs and Salinas drove in four runs and had two hits. Reighn Barretto had two hits for the Spartans.

St. Joseph splits with Mission Prep

St. Joseph beat Mission Prep 9-4 in the first game of a doubleheader then lost the second game 14-8.

Bri Muñoz threw a complete game in the win, striking out six. Lizzette Carlos and Dylan Prandini each had three RBIs in the win.

Brooklyn Neenan drove in four runs for Mission Prep in the Royals' win.

CharliRay Escobedo had three RBIs for the Knights. Muñoz threw 2 2/3 innings in the second game and struck out six.

Girls basketball

Spartans roll past Tigers in sweep

Orcutt Academy got right this week, dominating San Luis Obispo as star junior Giselle Calderon appears to be fully recovered from a shoulder injury.

The Spartans beat SLO 49-18 on Thursday as Calderon scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Erynn Padhal had nine points and nine boards in that game as the Spartans had 20 steals as a team.

On Friday, the Spartans beat the Tigers 62-24 as Calderon had 23 points and sank three 3-pointers. Diaminsol Malicdem had 12 points and four steals. The Spartans had 24 steals and seven blocks.

The Spartans are 7-3 overall and host Arroyo Grande on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Boys basketball

Righetti sweeps Pioneer Valley

Righetti beat Pioneer Valley 71-58 on Friday after a 58-57 win over the Panthers on Wednesday this week.

At Righetti Friday, JT Trigueros led the Warriors with 21 points as Angel Durazo added 17 and Damian Simon chipped in 15.

In the one-point win Wednesday, Durazo had 20 points, Simon added 13 and Patel added 11.

Sacramento Capital Christian 66, St. Joseph 64

The Knights hosted the state-ranked Cougars from Sacramento and fell in a back-and-forth battle.

The Knights are now 22-2 on the season.

Dre Roman led the Knights with 21 points as Steven Vasquez added 17 and Angel Ortiz chipped in 13.

The Knights play Mission Prep in a make-up Mountain League game Monday at 7 p.m.

Girls soccer, CIF Playoffs

Nipomo advances after forfeit

Fresno San Joaquin Memorial was not able to fulfill its commitment to play Nipomo in a Central Section Division 3 quarterfinal Friday night, forfeiting the game.

Nipomo advances to host Templeton in the semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m.