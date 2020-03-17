Roundup: Santa Barbara, SLO counties limit food facility services; SLO county identifies 3 new cases

County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the county expected the results and that numbers are expected to keep rising as more cases are confirmed throughout the state.

The county is encouraging social distancing among members of the public to prevent the spread of the virus, and has instructed all bars, wineries, breweries and pubs to close immediately and restaurants to cancel on-site dining and transition to pick-up and delivery services only.

The county instruction regarding bars and restaurants follows guidance from the state Department of Public Health aimed at preventing the spread of the virus by closing facilities that allow for nonessential gatherings.

On Monday, the county issued a directive prohibiting the sale of alcohol at onsite alcohol-serving establishments until 12:01 p.m. March 18 to limit public gatherings related to St. Patrick's Day.

Grocery stores and markets are advised to maintain normal operations while encouraging social distancing among employees and customers.

Booths at farmers markets should be spaced out to allow social distancing among customers, county officials said.

