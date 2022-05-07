The Santa Ynez boys tennis team took down Anaheim Magnolia in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Friday, winning 13-5.

The Pirates advance to the quarterfinals, set for Monday.

Santa Ynez coach Nathan Thompson said his squad's doubles side came through once again.

"Our doubles have been a strength for us all season and today was no different as we took 8 of 9 sets," Thompson said in an email. "Today it was our No. 2 team of Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad that were our top performers."

Guillemin and Hurnblad won all three sets without dropping a game.

"Our No.1 team of Charlie Hoose and Micah Thomas also had a solid day sweeping all three sets," Thompson said.

In singles, Magnolia had some tough players that "were good athletes and seemed to get every shot back which frustrated our players," Thompson said. "But, it was Jacob Merrill that had the breakthrough performance for us today winning all their sets with scores of 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Thompson said the Pirates were short-handed Friday, playing without one of their top players in Luke Lockhart, who was out of town at his sister’s wedding.

"So, we are looking forward to being at full strength in the quarterfinal round on Monday," Thompson said.

The Pirates will play either at home versus Arrowhead Christian or on the road vs No. 3-ranked Pasadena Maranatha.

The Pirates are now 18-5 overall.

Baseball

St. Joseph 7, San Luis Obispo 2

Sophomore Caden Cuccia led the Knights, throwing five strong innings on the mound and going 3-for-5 at the plate in a Mountain League win.

Cuccia gave up eight hits, but allowed just two earned runs while striking out two. The Knights committed a single error behind Cuccia.

They collected 11 hits.

Cuccia scored twice and Jeremy Camarena, the team's shortstop, went 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Outfielder AJ Simmons went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Niko Peinado drove in two runs and Jack Ferguson had a hit and an RBI.

Erik Furness had a double, as did Simmons and Camarena. Diego Gomez threw the final two innings, allowing just one hit.

Oxnard Hueneme 11, Valley Christian Academy 1

The Lions were eliminated in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs by a Hueneme School that has an enrollment above 2,000 students.

VCA, the small Christian school in Santa Maria, has around 50 students in its high school, but that's the nature of the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

The Lions ended their season with a 9-8-1 record after they earned the No. 1 seed out of the Coast Valley League with a 7-1 record.

Nipomo 1, Morro Bay 0 (9 Inn., Thursday)

Hunter Wooldridge was dynamite in an Ocean League win for the Titans, throwing all nine innings in the road win.

Wooldridge threw 104 pitches, allowed just three hits while walking one and striking out seven. Sixty-six of his pitches went for strikes.

Victor Garabay singled to lead off the top of the ninth inning and came around to score on a hit by Nick Milton.

The Titans are in the thick of the Ocean League title chase heading into the final week of play at 10-3 in league.

Morro Bay and Pioneer Valley, the other teams near the top of the league standings, play each other three times over the next week, starting Saturday.

Nipomo has two games against Santa Maria next week.

Pioneer Valley swept Orcutt Academy 17-0 and 13-0 this week, improving to 19-5 on the season. Both Pioneer Valley and Morro Bay enter Saturday's game with 10-2 league records.

Arroyo Grande 4, Paso Robles 2

Niko Ikenoyama scored twice, had a hit and an RBI for the Eagles.

Ty Scrudato allowed just one hit over five innings while striking out five as the Bearcats had just two hits on the day. Ryan Tayman and Carter Shuck each drove in a run.

Softball

Nipomo 2, Pioneer Valley 1 (Thursday)

The Titans won a dazzling pitching duel between Nipomo's Key-annah Pu'a and Pioneer Valley's Ciena Acosta.

Acosta struck out 11 in six innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while walking one.

Pu'a, who has returned from a torn ACL this season, threw a complete game, striking eight eight. Anissa Garcia drove in Madelina Hageman for the game-winning run.

Paso Robles 10, St. Joseph 0

After the Knights scored a walk-off win over the Bearcats on Wednesday, Paso Robles bounced back in a big way with a win Friday.

The Knights had just one hit against Jaiden Ralston, who struck out 10 and walked two.

St. Joseph's Taylor Mediano, who had the walk-off home run in the 5-3 win Wednesday and threw over 150 pitches in the circle, threw one inning Friday. Charli Ray Escobedo struck out six in five innings of work. Seleny Chavez had the Knights' lone hit.

Paso Robles is now 10-3 in league, tied for first place.

Arroyo Grande 10, Righetti 0

The Eagles also upped their league record to 10-3 with a home win over the Warriors. Ali Lewis went 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs and a home run.

Kelsy Rodriguez also homered, going 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs.

Jaedyn Valdez also notched three hits, driving in a pair and scoring once. Audrey Hidle had three RBIs and a double for the Eagles.

Elli Ryan had two hits for the Warriors.

Savannah Bravo struck out six for the Eagles.

Arroyo Grande holds the head-to-head tiebreakers in the Mountain League standings with two wins in three games against St. Joseph and Paso Robles.