Route 1 Farmers Market to celebrate 'Farmers Market Week' with live music, vendors

The Route 1 Farmers Market, which is held each Sunday in Vandenberg Village, will join markets across the country, beginning this weekend, in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 2 through 8.
The Route 1 Farmers Market, which takes place at 3745 Constellation Road, will kick off its festivities on Sunday, Aug. 2, with live music from Lompoc guitarist Jacob Cole. Additionally, the Feed My Seoul food truck will be on site, alongside several other vendors offering various items.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
