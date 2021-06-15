Rudy Garibay.jpg

Nipomo High basketball standout Rudy Garibay.

Garibay had a big hand in helping Nipomo make a Central Section final, scoring 16 points in a win 77-75 win over Fresno Hoover and knocking down four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points in the 56-55 loss to Bakersfield Christian in the title game.

