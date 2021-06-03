It took a penalty shootout to end the Santa Maria High girls soccer team's magical run in the CIF playoffs.

Santa Maria, which won the CIF Central Section Division 5 title last week, lost to St. Bonaventure Thursday night at Ventura College after the score was tied 0-0 after regulation.

The Seraphs beat the Saints 4-2 in the shootout.

Santa Maria rallied to beat Kerman last Friday in Fresno County, capturing the school's first-ever CIF championship in girls soccer. The Saints trailed 2-1 late in the game before scoring two goals to stun the Lions in Kerman.

Then, on Tuesday, Santa Maria was dominant in a 3-0 home win over Gardena in the first round of the CIF State SoCal Division 5 regional.

The Saints then had to travel to St. Bonaventure in Ventura for the semifinals of the regional playoff.

St. Bonaventure is the No. 1 seed. The Saints were seeded fourth.

St. Bonaventure sophomore Emily Basua scored the clinching goal in the shootout.

The Seraphs will now play Temecula Linfield Christian in the regional title game Saturday at Ventura College. The Seraphs beat Linfield Christian for a Southern Section title last week. Linfield Christian is the No. 2 seed and beat No. 3 Elsinore 2-0 on Thursday.

Santa Maria finishes the season 13-3-1 overall. The Saints went 9-1-2 in the Ocean League to finish in second place.