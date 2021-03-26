Saints will try to keep it going against Nipomo Saturday night

Santa Maria's football team got off to a good start last week.

But now the Saints have to answer another question: Can they keep it going?

Santa Maria went to Morro Bay and beat the Pirates 21-7 to kick off this unique spring season of football.

Saturday night, the Saints will again hit the road to San Luis Obispo County, where they'll face Nipomo, another Ocean League opponent. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

As good as Santa Maria's start was, Nipomo's was equally disappointing.

In an Ocean League game at Mission Prep, the Titan offense sputtered against a quick, aggressive Royal defense. The Royals scored two defensive touchdowns, one on an interception return by David Luera and another on a fumble return by Conner Lopez, winning 24-10.

Santa Maria also allowed a defensive touchdown last week, with Morro Bay's only score coming on an interception return.

Still, the Saints had an impressive start to the season.

Senior quarterback Murad Alamari did enough passing and running to lead the team to a win. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 124 yards and two scores, with the one interception. Both of his touchdowns went to junior Nick Martinez, who caught five passes for 64 yards. Senior Alex Rodriguez was also one of Alamari's top receivers, catching five passes for 41 yards. Alamari did fumble twice and Morro Bay recovered one of those loose balls.

Martinez also caught a two-point conversion.

As a team, the Saints ran 29 times for 79 yards against Morro Bay.