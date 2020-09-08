You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann sets virtual office hours for September

Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will meet with constituents in September during virtual office hours through the online meeting website Zoom.

Virtual office hours provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions, share ideas and learn about community projects, said Alma Hernandez, Hartmann’s North County district representative.

Office hours and dates in the North County include 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 for Los Alamos, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 for Tanglewood, noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 for Solvang and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 for Guadalupe.

To set up a 15-minute appointment based on geographic location, visit https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours.

A Zoom link will then be emailed once the appointment has been confirmed, Hernandez said.

More hours and dates will be announced for subsequent months, she said.

For more information, call Hernandez at 805-568-2192.

