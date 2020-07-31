Santa Barbara County agricultural commissioner wants seeds shipped from China

Residents in Santa Barbara County are among those nationwide who have received “mysterious and unsolicited seeds from China,” and the County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office wants those packets of seeds.
Those who receive such shipments of unsolicited seed packets, often labeled “jewelry,” should not open, plant or otherwise dispose of them, County Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher said.
She asked that residents hold onto the unopened seed packets and contact one of the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office locations to have them picked up or to receive drop-off instructions.
Read the full story here.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
