You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Barbara County confirms 303 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day span

Santa Barbara County confirms 303 COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 3-day span

  • Updated

An additional 31 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday in Santa Barbara County following the confirmation of 272 cases over the Aug. 1-2 weekend along with one virus-related death.

According to the county Public Health Department, 215 new cases were reported Saturday followed by an additional 57 on Sunday, plus the 31 confirmed Monday.

The county now has 6,464 cases with 249 still active, including cases from the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, according to county data.

Read the full story here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News