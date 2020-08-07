You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Barbara County confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; SLO retracts death announcement

Santa Barbara County confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; SLO retracts death announcement

  • Updated

Santa Barbara County confirmed an additional 77 COVID-19 cases Thursday along with one additional COVID-19 death, bringing the county's death total to 68.

According to the county, the person who died was a Santa Barbara resident over 70 years old, who had underlying health conditions and was living in a congregate living facility.

This is the fourth consecutive day that additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.

Read the full story here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News