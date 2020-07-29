Santa Barbara County confirms 98 additional COVID-19 cases; officials define 'active' cases

Santa Barbara County confirms 98 additional COVID-19 cases; officials define 'active' cases

  • Updated

An additional 98 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County with 333 cases known to still be active, the county Public Health Department reported Tuesday.

At a press conference, Public Health officials clarified the exact meaning of the identifier "active." According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, a case is considered active and still infectious if less than 10 days have passed from either the onset of symptoms or the testing date.

However, there are likely more active cases than what is reported by the department, Do-Reynoso said.

Read more here. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News