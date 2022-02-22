Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the illness to 647.
The three deaths included one resident over the age of 70, one between the ages of 50 and 69, and another between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county public health data.
Their places of residence included Orcutt, Goleta and the North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.
COVID-19 case rates are continuing to show a significant drop after peaking in early January, with a rate of 23.4 cases per 100,000 people as of Friday.
Fifty residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 10 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Santa Maria and the neighboring North County area continue to have the highest COVID-19 case rates in the county as of this week, with 35.7 cases and 32.5 cases per 100,000 people, respectively.