Santa Barbara County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Santa Maria
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 27 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with one death of an individual in Santa Maria who had tested positive for the virus. 

The total number of cases in the county is now 7,508, with 230 of these considered active. 

The Santa Maria resident who died was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions, according to the county Public Health Department. 

The death is the 82nd in the county overall and the 43rd in Santa Maria in connection to COVID-19, according to county data.

“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to those who have lost loved ones. As was included in the governor's message today, the more we can follow local health officer directives, the more lives we save and the faster we will get to a point where we can further reopen sectors in our communities," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health director.

County deaths are reported when COVID-19 is listed as an underlying cause of death or significant contributor on the death certificate, according to the department. 

COVID-19 by area

The city of Santa Maria currently has 79 active COVID-19 cases out of 3,334 confirmed thus far. A total of 43 individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, eight cases are active with 243 confirmed in total. Four individuals have died.

The city of Lompoc has 28 active cases and has seen 579 total. Seven individuals have died.

The Santa Ynez Valley has two active cases out of 87 total, with two deaths reported thus far. 

There continue to be no active cases at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,019 cases have been confirmed in total and three individuals have died in connection with the virus.

Concerned about COVID-19?

