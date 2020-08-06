You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County reports three COVID-19 deaths from July, plus 60 additional cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, all of which occurred in the month of July but were not reported due to a delay in confirmation that COVID-19 was the main cause of death.

According to the Public Health Department, one of the three individuals lived in Santa Maria, was between the ages of 50-69 and died on July 5.

The two others lived in a congregate living facility in the South County unincorporated area, which includes Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria, and were over the age of 70. They died on July 29 and 30.

