Santa Barbara County voters will see at least two candidates for the sheriff-coroner seat on the ballot in the June primary, as incumbent Bill Brown pursues reelection to his fifth term as the county's top law enforcement official against challenger Lt. Juan Camarena.
Camarena's campaign, announced in August 2021, focuses on bringing a fresh perspective to the department through commitments to increased officer trainings and management transparency, greater opportunities for community input, and more effective technology to analyze and prevent crime.
While the sheriff's seat would be Camarena's first chief executive role, he is far from a law enforcement rookie, with 23 years of department experience as a correctional officer, deputy sheriff, detective, station patrol supervisor, sergeant and current duty as Human Resources lieutenant.
"The reason why I'm running is to rebuild the trust between the community and law enforcement, but I'm also running because there’s been an uptick in crime. The Sheriff’s Office has been stagnant and reactive, so I'm running to make the Sheriff's Office proactive, efficient, and make technologies more transparent," said Camarena, 48.
Brown, who has served as sheriff since 2007 following 14 years as Lompoc Police chief, said he ultimately decided to run again due to his love for the job and to continue leading the department through challenges like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and what he called a recent rise in anti-law enforcement rhetoric, largely resulting from the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Concerns about community distrust in law enforcement may have been the impetus for Camarena to run, but for Brown, it proves the need for stability in the department. He also noted that unlike other law enforcement agencies throughout the country, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has strong connections with the community.
"I could have chosen to retire and not run, but I kept the door open. I think it’s really important that someone be in the seat of the sheriff that is seasoned and has had the experience to lead the organization though these difficult times," said Brown, 65. "My opponent, while I respect him greatly and think that he is a good lieutenant … there are three ranks separating the rank of lieutenant from the rank of sheriff."
Born in Mexico and raised in the Santa Maria area, Camarena said his fluency in Spanish as well as English can be an asset to connecting with the county's numerous Hispanic residents who may not feel comfortable contacting law enforcement.
Among Camarena's specific promises are the adoption of new technology initiatives to analyze crime and make data accessible to the public, the creation of a community engagement board, a crime-reduction plan, a strategic plan to map out the department's equipment and staffing needs for the coming years, increased training for officers, and a succession and career development plan.
"About 60% of our personnel has about five to seven years of experience. When I started, the average experience was 18 to 20 years. It's a young department," he said. "Without a succession plan or career development, its going to be very difficult for us to prepare the future leaders of this department."
Brown has pushed back against Camarena's criticisms of the department's technology and proactivity. He said the department is completing major updates to the records management, jail management and computer-aided dispatch systems to streamline data, and highlighted the department's jail-based readiness and treatment programs, mental health initiatives like co-response teams, and the rapid DNA system which facilitated identification of victims in the 2019 Conception boat fire.
"Both of those criticisms are misplaced and in many ways nonsense. I would challenge anyone to look at us and say we don't have good technology and that we haven’t been progressive," he said.
Brown also underscored his follow-through on past campaign promises like the completion of the $118 million Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, which prevents all inmates from having to be booked in the Main Jail down south.
While Brown is endorsed by numerous city and regional leaders in government and law enforcement, Camarena has secured the endorsement of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff's Association as well as the county Firefighter’s Association.
"By endorsing me, they’re telling me they want change, they want new leadership to lead into the future," Camarena said of the deputy association's vote in his favor over Brown in the fall.
Whichever candidate receives at least 50% of the vote will be the winner in the June 7 primary. The filing period for races in which an incumbent is seeking reelection closes March 11, and for those with no incumbent, the period closes March 16.
Residents can find information about registering to vote in the primary and general elections online at countyofsb.org/care/elections/registration/howandwhen.sbc.
As of December 2021, Camarena's campaign had garnered $26,538 in contributions compared to $114,900 for Brown, according to county elections data.