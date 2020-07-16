Santa Barbara County supervisors amend cannabis ordinances to address conflicts

Santa Barbara County supervisors amend cannabis ordinances to address conflicts

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week approved Land Use and Development Code ordinance amendments in an effort to resolve some of the conflicts that have grown from cannabis cultivation operations in the inland unincorporated areas.

The amendments addressing four main issues will affect as many as 48 proposed operations and reduce the amount of land proposed for cannabis cultivation by 39 square miles or more, but one supervisor didn’t believe the changes went far enough.

On a 4-1 vote, with 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann dissenting, the board required all processing to be done indoors with the best available odor control, which will affect four proposed projects, and banned cultivation in existing developed rural neighborhoods, or EDRNs, which will impact 12 projects and reduce the county's potentially cultivated area by 25,047 acres.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

