Santa Maria beats Mission Prep 16-7, moves to 3-1

The Saints marched out of Ralph Baldiviez Stadium Friday night with a big Ocean League football win.

The Santa Maria defense held firm after a first-quarter Mission Prep touchdown, senior Santa Maria quarterback Murad Alamari threw for one score and ran for the winning one, and the Saints rallied to beat the Royals 16-7.

Santa Maria moved to 3-1, meaning its season finale next Friday night, against crosstown rival Pioneer Valley at home at 6 p.m., has possible league title implications.

“That will be a big, big game,” said Santa Maria defensive lineman Brayan Nava.

Mission Prep dropped to 2-2, 2-2.

Nava recovered a Mission Prep fumble, and Alamari hit Nick Martinez on fourth down for a 15-yard touchdown pass and the Saints’ first score on the subsequent series.

Alamari rammed in from the Mission Prep 1 on a sneak with 21.6 seconds left in the first half. Santa Maria led 13-7 at intermission.

José Torres kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Saints at the 5:15 mark of the third quarter. That was it for the scoring.

A lot rides on the Pioneer Valley-Nipomo game that kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Nipomo. Pioneer Valley is 1-0, 1-0. Nipomo is 2-1, 2-1.

On March 31, the Panthers finally got to play a game after having to quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Royals, without regular quarterback Colby White who was injured, marched from their 19 to the Saints 15 on a series of running plays, with Jack Susank picking up most of the yardage, on the first series of the game. The drive ended when the Saints’ Manny Correa recovered a Royals fumble at the 15.