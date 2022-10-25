Elementary and junior high school students in Santa Maria are celebrating Red Ribbon Week through Friday, and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District has organized student dress-up days all week to commemorate the national campaign that aims to prevent drug and alcohol use among youth.
Some students will be wearing their favorite pajamas to school on a certain day this week. Some will wear wacky or lucky socks on another.
Students at Miller Elementary will "give drugs the boot" and be encouraged to wear boots to school on Thursday.
Tuesday at Liberty Elementary was sports day where students "teamed up against drugs" and wore their favorite sports team's attire.
Wednesday at Liberty is "twin day," where students are reminded that "friends don't let friends do drugs." Students will match up with a friend or two (or more) and also play a game of "Healthy Habits Bingo." Thursday is "crazy hair day," where students pledge to not "get mixed up in drugs."
According to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, Red Ribbon Week is the nation's largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program. The first National Red Ribbon Week was organized in 1988 by the National Family Partnership, proclaimed by Congress and chaired by then-First Lady Nancy Reagan.
Red Ribbon Week started after DEA agent Enrique Camarena was tortured and killed in Mexico in 1985.
"In honor of Camarena's memory and his battle against illegal drugs, friends and neighbors began to wear red badges of satin," according to RedRibbon.org. "Parents, sick of the destruction of alcohol and other drugs, had begun forming coalitions. Some of these new coalitions took Camarena as their model and embraced his belief that one person can make a difference."
These coalitions also adopted the symbol of Camarena's memory, the red ribbon, according to the Red Ribbon Campaign.