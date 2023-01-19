The Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club did something Thursday that it's been doing for more than two decades.
But on this particular occasion, there was reason to celebrate.
Members of the club visited Joe Nightingale Elementary in Orcutt to donate yet another book to a local school library. But while they've been doing this since 2002, the donation marked the 1,000th time that the Rotary Club donated a book to a school in Santa Maria or Orcutt.
Orcutt Union School District celebrated the club's contributions to children's literacy during a special meeting held at the school Thursday. In 2002, the Rotarians began donating a book to a local school library in recognition of the speaker at each week's club meeting.
On Thursday, the club celebrated by meeting with educators to learn how they teach reading. Rotarians also read to students.
The program was created by Rotary members Betty Miller and Doug Palmer, who have led the project since its inception. Miller and Palmer were in attendance at Thursday's donation.