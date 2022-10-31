The City of Santa Maria held a "Día de Los Muertos" celebration on Saturday.
Santa Marians were invited to attend the event on South McClelland Street, near City Hall and the Abel Maldonado Center.
The free family-friendly event had live entertainment, costume contests, activities for youth, food and craft vendors.
Dia De Los Muertos, literally translated from Spanish to Day of the Dead, is a celebration that mostly started in Mexico and is typically held Nov. 1 or 2. The holiday is known for its joyful celebration of life, rather than mourning death.
Righetti High School Ballet Folklorico members donned the traditional "Catrin" and "Catrina" skull masks for a performance accentuated by vibrantly-colored dresses.
Dia De Los Muertos is also known as a time for family members to make traditional altars, or ofrendas, for family members that have died. Mexican marigold flowers are present on the altars and throughout Dia De Los Muertos-themed events. Another common element at Dia De Los Muertos celebrations are calaveras, or decorative skulls.
Families brought items to contribute to the community altar such as photos, flowers, or treats, and the offerings were the centerpieces of the celebration. Families were also invited to Shepard Hall, located inside the Santa Maria Public Library, on Friday for a free showing of the Disney film "Coco."