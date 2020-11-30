You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Christmas tree lighting goes virtual on Tuesday
Santa Maria Christmas tree lighting goes virtual on Tuesday

  • Updated
The Christmas tree outside Santa Maria City Hall will be lit by city staff during a virtual ceremony this year rather than during a traditional gathering due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. 

 Laura Place, Staff

For this year's Christmas tree lighting at Santa Maria City Hall, the Recreation and Parks Department will hold a virtual ceremony rather than the traditional gathering of years past to launch the holiday season. 

The lighting of the 24-foot tree will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be livestreamed on the Recreation and Parks Facebook page, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

Residents are asked not to come to City Hall for the ceremony in an effort to keep the community safe amid a second surge of COVID-19 cases, van de Kamp said.

"The public is not allowed to gather due to health orders," he explained.

To view the virtual ceremony on Tuesday, visit facebook.com/smrecandparks

