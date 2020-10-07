You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Civic Theatre to hold Spooktacular drive-up event

The Santa Maria Civic Theatre will be back for its second drive-up theater event this year with Spooktacular, a series of Halloween-inspired mini-shows.

The drive-up event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 25, with tickets costing $25 per carload, according to the Santa Maria Civic Theatre.

After ceasing in-house live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater has been finding creative ways to continue providing entertainment, offering its first drive-up theater event in August. 

Attendees were given a program with the name of five locations to drive to. At each site, attendees could watch a mini-performance either from their car or from a chair before moving onto the next location. 

In addition to drive-up performances, the Santa Maria Civic Theatre also has provided entertainment with "The Show Will Go On," an online series featuring performances by local actors. 

New episodes are posted every Friday and Monday on the theater's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thesmct

Tickets to the Spooktacular drive-up event can be purchased at my805tix.com/events/drive-up-theatre-spooktacular-10-25-2020. For more information, visit facebook.com/thesmct

