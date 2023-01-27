The Santa Maria Elks Club held its annual Hoop shoot competition Dec. 18 at the Minami Community Center. A total of 64 boys and girls competed in three age divisions for youngsters ages 8-13.
Each participant attempted 25 free throws for the chance to advance to district, state, regional and national competition. The national event will take place in Chicago in April.
The six first-place winners who advanced to the district competition are Aiden Baeza, 10-11 boys, Herbie Gerfen, 8-9 boys, Naya Gruspe, 8-9 girls, Rheanne Sanvictores, 12-13 girls, Dominic Mora, 12-13 boys, and Alyssa Mora, 10-11 girls.
The district competition will take place in Paso Robles Saturday. The West Central Coast District competition is slated to include youngsters sponsored by a total of 12 Elks lodges, from Paso Robles to Simi Valley.