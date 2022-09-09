The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 donated $5,000 to Santa Barbara Foodbank representatives in August just before the Foodbank distribution at the Elks Lodge on N. Bradley Road.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Elks have hosted one of the distribution centers and provided all of the volunteers to staff it. Over the past couple of years, the Elks have donated over $10,000 to the Santa Barbara Foodbank.
A few days later the officers of the Lodge presented Hector Giron, the Chief Financial Officer of the Good Samaritan Shelter, $4,000 to help them continue the tremendous work they do for our community.
The donations were made possible by a community investment grant the Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 received from the National Elks Foundation in Chicago.