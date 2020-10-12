You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Elks Lodge shuts down following contact with COVID-19 case
alert

Santa Maria Elks Lodge shuts down following contact with COVID-19 case

From the What you need to know for Tuesday, October 13 series
  • Updated

Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 will be closed for the next week after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed to be in recent contact with the lodge, officials announced Monday. 

The closure will be in effect through at least Sunday, with all activities, meetings and lodge functions canceled until further notice, lodge officials shared on the facility Facebook page

In the meantime, the lodge will be sanitized and officials will determine when it is safe to reopen, according to the announcement. 

The Santa Maria Elks Lodge offers regular grab-and-go dinner pickup events along with patio and indoor dining events for lodge members four days per week, according to its website.

The facility has limited capacity onsite, and visitors are required to wear masks and purchase food if they want to enter the facility, according to lodge officials. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News