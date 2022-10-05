The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 hosted its annual Soccer Shoot Saturday Sept. 24 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. A total of 98 boys and girls participated.
The first-through-third place winners, along with their parents and guests, were invited to an awards banquet in their honor at the lodge. The banquet took place Sept. 26.
Here is a list of age group winners:
Ricky Regno, 8-9 year-old boys division; Bryan Pineda, 7-and-under boys; Alexando Sandoval, 10-11 boys; Isaiah Perez, division not listed; Kimberly Perez, 7-and-under girls; Sofia Abundiz, 8-9 girls; Carley Yamate, 10-11 girls; Samantha Reyes, 14-15 girls; Diego Gaytan, 12-13 boys; Brian Amaya, 14-15 boys; Jaslene Castro, 10-11 girls.
Cross Country
CCAA Mid-Season Meets
The Orcutt Academy girls and Lompoc boys won at the Ocean League Midseason Cross Country Meet at the Fairbanks Course across from Cuesta College Saturday.
All five Spartans finished in the top 15 as the Orcutt girls scored a convincing win, with 30 points. Cabrillo and Morro Bay tied for second place with 77 each. Lompoc was a point behind in fourth, at 78, and Nipomo finished fifth with 83.
Lompoc's boys won with an impressive team score of 27 points. Runner-up Righetti scored 48. Morro Bay (101), Cabrillo (113), Orcutt Academy (136), St. Joseph (147), Nipomo (169), Mission Prep (179) and Santa Ynez (246) followed.
Lompoc's boys are the top-ranked team in the CIF Central Section Division 3 ratings.
Sophie Ramirez of Cabrillo won the girls race. She ran the tough 5K course in 20 minutes, 57 seconds. Kate Barrett of Nipomo was the individual runner-up.
William Funes of Righetti won the boys race in 17:25. Joseph Sprecher led the Lompoc boys to the team title. He finished second.
Sophia Rubalcava led the Orcutt Academy girls with a third-place finish. Rylie Allen, Bella Trenado and Peyton Miya finished 4-5-6 for the Spartans. Isa Gonzalez rounded out the OA scoring. She finished 12th.
Area runners in the top 10 included Amaya Uvalle of Righetti (fifth place), Eriana Carbajal of Lompoc (ninth) and Regina Esparza of Nipomo (10th).
Santa Ynez did not have enough runners to field a team. Freshman Brooke Phelan was the top Santa Ynez finisher, in 15th.
The Braves won the boys division title with strong team grouping. Behind Sprecher, Benjamin Barthel finished fourth, Ricardo DeJesus came in sixth, Francisco Napoles finished seventh, and Trysten Rubio came in eighth to complete the team scoring.
Area team leaders included Kristiano Plata for St. Joseph (12th place), Alex Ante for Orcutt Academy (13th), Vicente Navarro for Cabrillo (14th), Isaac Vasquez for Nipomo (22nd), and Ricardo Carmona for Santa Ynez (49th).
Mountain League
The Mountain League Mid-Season Meet was held the same day and at the same place as the Ocean League Mid-Season Meet was, at the Fairbanks Course.
The San Luis Obispo girls (33 points) and San Luis Obispo boys (42) won team titles by convincing margins. Paso Robles, with 78 points, was the girls team runner-up. The Atascadero boys, with 62 points, finished second, behind the victorious Tigers.
Sydney Moore of Paso Robles won the girls race in 19:57. Runner-up Phoebe Drazsnzak led the Tigers to the team championship.
Joshua Bell of Templeton won the boys race in 16:16.31. Weston Greenelsh and Nolan Roemmich led San Luis Obispo to the team title with a 2-3 finish.
Area runners Scarlett Laurent of Arroyo Grande (fifth place), Rocio Zamora of Santa Maria (sixth) and Makayla Gonzalez of Pioneer Valley (ninth) all finished in the top 10 in the girls race.
In the boys race, area runners Cristian Munoz of Arroyo Grande (eighth place) and Juan Santiago of Pioneer Valley (10th) notched top-10 finishes. Aram Ramirez led Santa Maria with a 16th-place finish.
The Pioneer Valley boys finished third with 95 points. Arroyo Grande was fourth with 96. Paso Robles finished fifth with 100, Templeton was sixth with 115 and Santa Maria was seventh with 185.
The Templeton girls finished third with 82 points. Pioneer Valley (88), Arroyo Grande (105) and Santa Maria (123) followed in the team standings
Boys water polo
Pioneer Valley 17, St. Joseph 6
The Panthers (11-9, 4-2) continued their solid campaign with an Ocean League win against the Knights.
Adrian Eisner tossed in six goals and had an assist for the Panthers. Cayden Villalobos tallied three times and had an assist. Nickolas Limon chalked up a team-leading four assists and scored twice.
Moises Rueles had three assists and a goal for the Panthers. Gerardo Morales added a goal and an assist. Pioneer Valley goalkeeper Luis Padilla made 10 saves.
Santa Ynez 13, Cabrillo 5
Landon Lassahn tossed in four goals and Cristian Sotelo scored three times as the Pirates racked up a non-league win at home against the Conquistadores.
These teams often competed against each other for the Los Padres League title when their programs were members of the CIF Southern Section. With the move to the Central Section this year, Santa Ynez (9-6, 6-1) competes in the Mountain League and Cabrillo is in the Ocean League.
Santa Ynez goalkeeper Hale Durbiano racked up eight saves, six steals and three assists Monday. Zack Bennett, Cooper Haws, Logan Woodall, Barrett Johnson, Mason Murphy and Colton Paulson scored a goal apiece for the Pirates.
Girls golf
Santa Ynez 272, Righetti 276
Medalist Mackenzie Phelan shot a 46 and led the Pirates to a non-league win against the Warriors. Golfers played nine holes at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.
Katherine Becerra shot a 51 for the Pirates. Sierra Freedman (52), Addison West (54) and Savannah Hudley (69) followed for Santa Ynez.
Adrena Longoria led the Warriors with a 51. Grace Minetti (52), Sophia Flaa (54), Ari Martinez (56) and Brooke Montano (63) rounded out the Righetti scoring.
Ocean League Tourney No. 9
Lompoc wrapped up a perfect regular season, winning this league tourney at Morro Bay with a team score of 240. Golfers played nine holes.
Tri-medalists Halee Sager, Kylee Garcia and Aunyce DeLuna led the Braves to the win. All three shot a 47, and Garcia made a hole in one on hole #4.
Avary Montgomery (49) and Sydney Brooks (50) rounded out the Lompoc scoring.
Besides winning all nine league tourneys, Lompoc won its two dual matches, both non-league ones.