Santa Maria Elks Rodeo canceled, but queen contest continues, holiday spectacular planned

The 2020 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, which earlier this year was postponed until September, has been canceled, organizers announced Friday. Only the queen contest will continue this year.
However, Elks Recreation has no intention of allowing the 107-acre Elks Unocal Event Center to lie fallow this year.
Tina Tonascia, chief operations officer for Elks Recreation Inc., said organizers are working with the city of Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County to create “Christmas in the Community,” a drive-through display of Christmas lights and music starting the day after Thanksgiving.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!