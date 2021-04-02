Santa Maria erupts for 28 second-half points in shutout win over Atascadero

Santa Maria held a tenuous grip on its lead at halftime of Friday night's game against Atascadero.

The Saint defense was solid, keeping the Greyhounds off the scoreboard, but the offense hadn't quite hit its stride.

That changed in the second half.

The Saints tacked on 28 second-half points and cruised to a 35-0 shutout win over Atascadero at Dave Boyd Field in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria (2-1) proved last week's stunning loss to Nipomo still wasn't on its mind. After holding a 14-6 lead over Nipomo last Saturday, the Saints lost 21-14 with Nipomo storming back in the final 90 seconds of the game.

This week, the Saints made sure there'd be no comeback.

Nick Martinez extended his touchdown reception streak, catching two more. He's caught five touchdowns this season and has at least one in all three games. Saints quarterback Murad Alamari threw both touchdown passes to Martinez.

Despite the offense erupting for four touchdowns in the second half Friday, Alamari says the team can still play better.

"Still not satisfied," the senior quarterback said. "In the first half, I had a couple mental mistakes that I know I can do better at. In the second half, I knew we had to come out and put some points on the board. This win goes all to the offensive line, much love for all my teammates. We know what we're capable of and we came out in the second half and showed it."

Joannes Gonzalez, who fills in as a wild-cat running quarterback, ran for the Saints' first touchdown.

"Honestly, it was amazing," Gonzalez said after the victory. "The offensive line, the defense, everyone did an amazing job. I'm just glad to be a part of it. We finally found our potential."