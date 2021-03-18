Santa Maria football: Saints are strong in the trenches

2021 Spring Schedule: Santa Maria Friday, March 19: @Morro Bay, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27: @Nipomo, 7 p.m. Friday, April 2: vs. Atascadero, 7 p.m. Friday, April 9: vs. Mission Prep, 6 p.m. Friday, April 16: vs. Pioneer Valley, 6 p.m.

Santa Maria football coach Dan Ellington has a pretty good feel for his team.

He knows where they're strongest. He know their weakest link.

"This team's strength will definitely be in the trenches," Ellington said.

Though there are some questions surrounding key positions, like quarterback, Ellington feels his guys are strong at the line of scrimmage.

There's one guy who epitomizes that strength.

"Mikey Velazquez," Ellington says. "He's a three-time varsity player, all-league first two years. He's our left tackle."

The Saints will see just how good they are in the trenches Friday night. They open the 2021 spring season at Morro Bay. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Strong in the trenches

"I really have some experience at that position, I've been playing it since last year," the 6-foot-2, 260-pound Velazquez said. "I've grown a lot, I understand the game a lot more on the varsity level. You have to get used to the speed and bring toughness to play at this level."

Velazquez says Alexis Rodriguez "is stepping up this year" on the offensive line as well.