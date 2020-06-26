You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria High schools plan on resuming athletic activities as early as July 6
alert top story

Santa Maria High schools plan on resuming athletic activities as early as July 6

031220 SMJUHS athletics suspended 02.jpg
Buy Now

The pool at Pioneer Valley High School is empty after all scheduled athletic events were canceled because of coronavirus concerns. After an initial delay, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is developing a plan to have students back on campus for workouts as soon as July 6.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Thursday that a plan is in place to have student-athletes return to campus for workouts as soon as July 6. 

In a statement released Thursday, the district says a committee made up of site administrators and athletic directors has developed a plan for athletes to return to physical training early next month.

The district said the plan "adheres to guidance provided by the State of California, SB County, California Department of Education (CDE), National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF)," and that "athletic directors will begin holding coaches meetings to review new rules with an implementation start date of July 6-17."

The district said the committee began working on the details in mid-June. The plan was brought to the Superintendent Cabinet for approval Tuesday.

“This is a very detailed and methodical process to safely start conditioning and training with the hope of bringing students back to a physical activity mode and the eventual return to organized athletic contests,’’ assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction John Davis said in the press release. “We are taking prudent and safe steps.’’

Last week, some school officials said the district was lagging behind other area schools who had plans in place to have students on campus, but the district began to move on a plan after urging from athletic directors and county officials. 

"I'm thankful for county leadership and the direction they’ve provided us for moving forward," Pioneer Valley athletic director Jeff Monteiro said in a story that published in the Times on Jan. 19, adding that parents, coaches and student-athletes can be assured that he, and he believes the district, will take the necessary steps to have school sports if the conditions allow amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"We are going to do everything in our power to provide athletic opportunities that are granted to us under the state of California, the state CIF and the county of Santa Barbara, following the direction of our school officials," Monteiro said last week. 

The CIF State office said it will determine by July 20 if the fall season of sports will go ahead as scheduled. The high school football season is slated to start Friday, Aug. 21. The last athletic events within the district were held March 11. School was suspended March 16 and ultimately all events and in-class instruction were canceled for the remainder of the school year due to the pandemic.

Regardless of whether sports resume or not, uncertainty surrounds athletics in the district.

Documents obtained from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Faculty Association say the district will cut funding for the athletic director position down to a 0.6 full-time equivalence at each site, indicating the district anticipates its three ADs potentially having fewer athletic responsibilities.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons

The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.

See who our nominees are thus far.

Senior Spotlight Series: Celebrating the area's top senior student-athletes

Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history

With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.

You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News