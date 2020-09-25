Santa Maria high schools welcome athletes back to campus

Though they were sandwiched between reminders of the new normal, high school athletes in the Santa Maria Valley had a few moments of the old normal this week.

The sweat. The dirt. The grime. The smells. Students from Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools welcomed back that assault on the senses this week.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District welcomed student-athletes back to campus for the first time since the spring sports season was suspended and eventually canceled in March due the coronavirus pandemic.

On a warm Friday afternoon at Santa Maria High School, students lined up near the entrance behind the football stadium on Thornburg Street. They were asked several questions, such as if they've had any symptoms of COVID-19 or had been around anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or had a positive diagnosis over the last 14 days. Students then had their temperatures checked before entering.

But once on the field or the track, the athletes had a few moments of normalcy. Cross country runners jogged and talked with friends during the picture-perfect afternoon under the Santa Maria sun. Football players laced up their cleats on the school's newly refurbished football turf and got to work.

Though not everything was normal.

Santa Maria High had three security staffers manning the entrance while athletic director Brian Wallace, assistant principal Ivan Diaz and head football coach Dan Ellington made sure all the district and county health protocols were followed.