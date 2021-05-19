Santa Maria has found its groove.

With Wednesday's 8-4 win over Nipomo, the Saints have won four in a row and 10 of their last 12. They are now 13-6 overall and 8-2 in Ocean League games, good for second place behind 9-1 Morro Bay with five games remaining.

"We're in a good place," Santa Maria coach Mike Roberson said after the game. "We know the situation in league, but we can't look to next week, we've got to focus on Saturday's doubleheader. We've got to go out and get that first game."

The Saints play at Nipomo on Saturday in a league doubleheader to wrap up the three-game series. They then play Pioneer Valley, which is 7-3 in league, in a three-game series next week.

Santa Maria used solid defense and timely hitting Wednesday to pull ahead of Nipomo.

"Earlier in the season, we weren't getting that one key hit," Roberson said. "I had my freshman come up (Cesar Garcia) and he helped pad the lead today. That was big. It's a mature team, we play defense and get timely hits. The pitching keeps us in games and that's all we can ask for."

All eight of Santa Maria's runs were scored by the Nos. 1 through 5 hitters for the Saints with Ricky Figueroa, Brayan Nuñez and Julien Sepulveda scoring two runs each. Raymond Rodriguez put the Saints up 1-0 in the first with an RBI single off Nipomo starter Lukas Ward.

Nipomo then took a lead on a monster two-run home run by Justin McKee in the second inning. Cole Gilson started the inning with a hard-hit double. Nipomo went ahead 3-1 when Nate Reese scored after a Santa Maria error on a chopper hit by Jesse Ahedo.

Nuñez then brought the Saint offense to life. The left-handed hitting catcher ripped a line drive down the right field line for a triple. Sepulveda then walked and Nuñez scored on a throwing error at third base on a ball hit by the freshman Garcia.

Rodriguez hit a shallow flyball that went off the center fielder's glove. The ball rolled to the fence allowing Sepulveda and Garcia to score to give the Saints a 4-3 lead. Rodriguez scored when the catcher's snap throw to third hit him in the foot and bounced away for a 5-3 lead.

The Titans made it a one-run game when Ward helped his own cause by driving in a run with a double.

The Titans wouldn't get any closer as the Saints went up 6-4 in the fourth inning on another Nipomo error.

Santa Maria senior Joey Saucedo came on into pitch in the fifth and did enough to keep the Titans off the scoreboard. Saucedo stranded two Nipomo runners in the sixth, getting a 4-6 putout to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Sepulveda crushed a ball to dead center that hit the top of the wall near the 321-foot sign. With Nuñez halfway between first and second on the deep fly, it was almost a 320-foot single, but Nuñez got to third and Sepulveda ended up on second.

The freshman Garcia, who hit two home runs last week, then brought Nuñez and Sepulveda home with a double for the game's final scoring action.

Saucedo loaded the bases in the seventh, forcing Ricky Figueroa to be brought in to get the final out, which he did on one pitch that resulted in a 1-3 putout.

Nipomo hosts Santa Maria in a doubleheader Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The Saints then have the series against Pioneer Valley to close out the regular season. Morro Bay took two of three from the Saints in their series earlier this month. Santa Maria is the only league team to beat Morro Bay this season.

Nipomo is now 7-9 overall and 4-6 in league, good for fourth place. The Titans will play Mission Prep (2-14, 1-8) in a three-game series next week after the Santa Maria series wraps up this weekend.

CIF Central Section playoffs

Girls soccer

St. Joseph 3, Tulare Union 1

The 12th-seeded Knights got an upset on the road Wednesday night with a Division 2 win at Tulare Union, the No. 5 seed.

St. Joseph scored first when Avery Nelson scored on a long shot after the ball bounced off Tulare Union's keeper.

"It was a 30-yard bomb over the top," Knights coach Al Garcia said.

But Tulare Union responded with a goal of its own just minutes later and the game was tied 1-1 at half.

"In the second half, we stepped up," Garcia said. "Our fitness really paid off. I think we were the more fit team."

Zorah Coulibaly scored the go-ahead goal on an assist from Natalie Lima in the second half.

Marisa Campoverde scored with an assist from Kailah Lopez for the Knights' third goal.

Goalie Genesis Rodriguez had six saves and "she made two really crucial saves," Garcia added.

The Knights will play at Bakersfield Garces on Friday in the quarterfinals after Garces, the No. 4 seed, beat No. 13 Mission Oak 4-3 in overtime.

"Gulianna Corteguera was great. Trinity Fuller, Reif Madrid and Lima all played great on defense," Garcia said.

Garces and St. Joseph played to a 1-1 draw earlier in the season.

Softball

St. Joseph 8, Mission Prep 7

Briana Munoz and CharliRay Escobedo combined to beat the Royals with eight innings of pitching. Munoz struck out six.

Dylan Prandini went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Desirae Marroquin went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Lizzette Carlos also drove in a run.

Dezirae Rodriguez had two hits and scored a run. Prandini scored twice and Shianne Gooley also had two hits and two runs.

Escobedo went 2-for-3 with a run.

The Knights are now 19-5 overall and 12-1 in league.

Righetti 7, San Luis Obispo 0

Julia Arellano and Areanna Rivas had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Warriors.

Jordan Sarellano threw a complete game two-hitter.

Basketball

Righetti 58, Pioneer Valley 57

Righetti was led by Angel Durazo, who scored 20 points, and Damian Simon, who added 13.

Yash Patel chipped in 11 points.