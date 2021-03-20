Santa Maria leads off baseball season with 6-2 win at St. Joseph

It was a beautiful day for baseball.

After a year-long hiatus, the sights and sounds of the game were a welcome sight as St. Joseph hosted Santa Maria in a baseball game Saturday at Dave Brunell Field, the first high school game in the area in over a year.

Parents on-hand wore masks, as did the players and umpires. The teams didn't shake hands afterwards and the snack bar was closed. But just about everything between the lines had that pre-pandemic feel of America's pastime.

Santa Maria got out front first, scoring two runs in the top of the third. St. Joseph, though, answered with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning.

After that, it was all Santa Maria.

The Saints scored the final four runs of the game and came away with a 6-2 win on the Knights' field.

"We didn't execute real well at the beginning of the game, but I thought we executed well later on," Saints coach Mike Roberson said. "That's what it came down to. I've got 10 seniors on this team, they're experienced. I like how they battled and they're going to get a lot of this type of competition this year. We're a strong team mentally."

Ricky Figueroa came on to pitch in relief for the Saints and was lights out, shutting down the St. Joseph offense after taking over in the third inning.

"He's going to be a part of our rotation this year and he's also our starting shortstop," Roberson said of Figueroa. "He'll pitch quite a bit. He comes in and throws strikes and really keeps teams off-balance. He has a great fastball and has a lot of good movement on his curveball and change-up."