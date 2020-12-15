Santa Maria man convicted of manslaughter in Nipomo crash

A San Luis Obispo County jury on Monday convicted a Santa Maria man of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the 2018 death of an 82-year-old woman in Nipomo.
The jury handed down its verdict against Edgar Saul Rojas Morales, 25, in the killing of Maria Rosas Medina, also of Santa Maria, following a three-week trial in San Luis Obispo, according to Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth.
Morales also was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, a felony; and driving on a suspended license, a misdemeanor.
Jury members were not able to reach a verdict on the charge of murder, with 11 jurors finding Morales guilty and one juror finding him not guilty, according to Dobroth.
Morales now faces a maximum sentence of over 15 years to life in state prison, which is partly due to his prior convictions.
Morales had three prior convictions similar to the charges in this case, including a conviction for driving on a suspended license in 2015 and two convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol, one in 2014 and 2017.
The prior convictions allowed prosecutors to charge Morales with murder under the Watson Murder Rule. In California, if a defendant has been convicted of a past DUI and is later accused of causing the death of another individual in a separate DUI-related crash, the defendant can be charged with murder.
The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2018, when Morales drove his Honda Accord into the opposing lane of traffic and collided with a BMW X5, driven by Maricela Medina Marquez, 59, of Santa Maria, near the intersection of South Thompson and Rancho roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Medina, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died as a result of the collision. Marquez suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the CHP.
Morales had a blood alcohol content of .157%, nearly twice the legal limit of .08%, and indicated in a statement to officers that he felt "clumsy" and should not have been driving, according to Dobroth.
“The tragic and completely avoidable death of Ms. Medina is a sobering reminder that driving under the influence of alcohol is deadly, dangerous and will not be tolerated in San Luis Obispo County,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We are thankful for the difficult work carried out by this jury, particularly in light of the COVID-19 safety precautions, and we respect the fact that they were unable to reach a verdict on the charge of murder.”
A sentencing hearing has not been set. Morales is scheduled to appear on Dec. 29 for further proceedings at Superior Court in San Luis Obispo, according to Dobroth.
