Santa Maria man convicted of manslaughter in Nipomo crash

A San Luis Obispo County jury on Monday convicted a Santa Maria man of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the 2018 death of an 82-year-old woman in Nipomo.

The jury handed down its verdict against Edgar Saul Rojas Morales, 25, in the killing of Maria Rosas Medina, also of Santa Maria, following a three-week trial in San Luis Obispo, according to Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth.

Morales also was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, a felony; and driving on a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

Jury members were not able to reach a verdict on the charge of murder, with 11 jurors finding Morales guilty and one juror finding him not guilty, according to Dobroth.

Morales now faces a maximum sentence of over 15 years to life in state prison, which is partly due to his prior convictions.

Morales had three prior convictions similar to the charges in this case, including a conviction for driving on a suspended license in 2015 and two convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol, one in 2014 and 2017.

The prior convictions allowed prosecutors to charge Morales with murder under the Watson Murder Rule. In California, if a defendant has been convicted of a past DUI and is later accused of causing the death of another individual in a separate DUI-related crash, the defendant can be charged with murder.