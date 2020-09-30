You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria man identified as driver killed in vehicle rollover on Hwy 135 near Orcutt
breaking

Santa Maria man identified as driver killed in vehicle rollover on Hwy 135 near Orcutt

From the What you need to know for Thursday, October 1 series
  • Updated

A 44-year-old Santa Maria man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday's vehicle rollover on Highway 135 near Orcutt. 

Marcus Anthony Irving was killed after his vehicle rolled over shortly after 7 a.m. near Highway 135 and Graciosa Road, approximately 7 miles south of Orcutt, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Scott Cox. 

Irving, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene. 

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. 

Responding agencies included two engines and a battalion chief from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an American Medical Response ambulance, and units from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Francis H. "Mutt" Beattie
Obituaries

Francis H. "Mutt" Beattie

Francis H. “Mutt” Beattie, Jr. was an unassuming figure on the Lompoc scene throughout his lifetime, carrying on the family name and business.…

Death-notices

Byron Nathanael Butler III

Byron Nathanael Butler III, resident of Lompoc died Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 31. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News