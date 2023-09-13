A town hall meeting to address the growing number of deaths related to fentanyl in the Santa Barbara County region, and provide information about preventing overdoses was held Tuesday night at the Foursquare Church.
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, who is on the board for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, opened the meeting by telling the gathering of about 50 people that it’s very important to “get the word out on fentanyl,” and for the public to educate themselves on its dangers.
“Back in 2021 we had 78 fentanyl deaths, in 2022 we had 117 and here we are in 2023 from just January to August there were 72,” said Patino. “So we are just seeing the rise in it more and more. You're hearing stories about how kids will take a pill which they don’t know what the pill is. Maybe they have pain and it’s got fentanyl in it or the marijuana is laced with fentanyl. We just want to educate people more and have you ask questions. We plan to do more town hall meetings.”
Patino encouraged residents “to go to the council meetings and to the school board meetings,” where they are able to share their voices and concerns with community leaders and contribute to possible change.
Attendees included parents and guardians of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students.
A fentanyl and opioid awareness presentation and other resources were provided by the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and the Santa Maria Police Department.
Fourth District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Bob Nelson said that opioids and fentanyl are a growing concern, especially among youth, and his role on the board includes “trying to find solutions, not only on the education and the treatment, but also on the supply side.”
“I think it needs to be an effort upon all parts. The school needs to be a safe place for the kids to go and there is no place for drugs and opioids in our schools,” said Nelson. “That should be a safe place just like the home should, and it takes all of us working together, community-based organizations, municipalities, the school districts and families to prevent these issues in our community.”
Nelson said politicians like himself need to find ways fund a specific drug enforcement team in Santa Barbara County and commit more funding in annual budgets to hire additional law enforcement staff and investigative staff.
The funding would help “make sure that we can go after those suppliers, so they know Santa Barbara County is not a place for them to be able to peddle their drugs and if they come here, there’s a good chance they’re going to get caught,” said Nelson.
Nelson went on to say that the state of California basically got rid of the drug enforcement agency at that level, so the issue "is a regional issue because it’s not just one community.”
“It’s not just Santa Maria or Santa Barbara County, the drug trade is happening throughout our state and our country," he said. "The federal government still has a very active involvement, but it really takes the feds, the state and the local level working together because the state has not done that job.”
Santa Maria Police officer Timothy Treffts, a school resource officer for Santa María High School, and officer Michael Sanchez, a school resource officer at Pioneer Valley High School, provided information about the environment at local high schools, California law and limitations or procedures within those laws.
Treffts brought some examples of what has been confiscated from students at SMHS including various marijuana vape pens known as “dab pens” and nicotine vapes. Treffts said “fortunately for us at Santa Maria High School, we are not seeing fentanyl right now.”
Sanchez said things are different at Pioneer Valley High School. "Sadly, we do have a lot of fentanyl and those M30 pills at Pioneer Valley right now,” he said, encouraging parents to check their students' clothing and backpacks for drugs and to be aware that they can be well hidden.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had to use Narcan one time this year already at Pioneer Valley, and also, sad to say, it was the same kid from last year that was also Narcaned already,” said Sanchez.
Melissa Wilkins, division chief of Alcohol and Drug Programs, Department of Behavioral Wellness, spoke on opioids and said the most important deterrent is having conversations within families, among peers and adult support if there are individuals they are worried about.
“So just being willing to reach out and to have those conversations, and to know that unfortunately with fentanyl and the opioid epidemic, it’s impacting everybody,” said Wilkins. “It's not something that only affects a certain demographic or stereotype of a person who you may think would be struggling, because fentanyl can be laced in anything. Unfortunately it’s impacting families across our county and it’s impacting individuals who may not normally use substances.”
Wilkins answered questions and reminded the group that fentanyl can come in various forms, talked about how opioids work, and connected those in attendance with resources for more information or help for their students.
Narcan kits typically come with two doses and Wilkins said in many cases administering both doses of Narcan, or more, is needed for a fentanyl overdose. She also advised calling paramedics before administering the Narcan, so that if more is needed, they will already be on the way.
After administering Narcan, it’s important to note that it puts the person who overdosed in instant withdrawal, Wilkins said.
“The last thing they remember is feeling good and going to sleep so be prepared for that, that’s why we say put them in the comfort position,” said Wilkins. “The first thing someone who is revived is going to want to do is use more opioids because they are experiencing a painful withdrawal. So keep them from using opioids until the paramedics arrive.”
For information about how to administer Narcan visit https://preventoverdoseri.org/respond-to-overdose/
To learn more about the presentation visit http://opiodsafteysb.org/