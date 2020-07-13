Santa Maria, Orcutt school districts continue finalizing plans for academic year

With the 2020-21 academic year scheduled to begin in a month, school districts in Santa Maria and surrounding areas continue to finalize potential plans for classes.
Last week, the Guadalupe Union School District decided to implement a blended-learning plan for the fall, with the Santa Maria Joint-Union and Orcutt Union School district boards both scheduled to meet this week to finalize plans.
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District board will meet later in the month to finalize plans.
Districts are considering options ranging from complete in-person learning, as was decided by St. Joseph High School in Orcutt, or a combination of in-person and distance learning through a blended learning model.
Guadalupe Union School District
According to district spokesman Kenny Klein, the Guadalupe Union School District is planning on using a blended learning model with partial in-person learning and distance learning.
"We have focused in on beginning the fall reopening in a blended model where students are divided into two groups. Mondays are virtual for everyone," Klein said.
The district board of trustees met July 8 to finalize their plan, according to Klein.
Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District
The Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District Board of Education will discuss the adoption of a "hybrid" learning plan at their July 14 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on Youtube in English, Spanish or Mixteco through links listed in the meeting agenda.
A draft of the hybrid plan outlines splitting students into two groups for separated learning, similarly to the Guadalupe Union School District.
According to the drafted plan, each group would attend in-person classes two days per week, with all students participating in virtual learning on Mondays.
According to a parent survey asking district families their preferences for the upcoming school year, the majority of parents were open to their kids attending in-person classes, said Klein, also a spokesperson for the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District.
"Most parents want their children in school and are open to a hybrid model to allow us to bring only 50% of students to school on a given day," Klein said. "According to the parent survey, we have about 18% of parents who prefer a full distance model.
"However, we must keep in mind that the survey was conducted before the spike in COVID-19 cases currently occurring in Santa Maria."
Orcutt Union School District
The Orcutt Union School District board is scheduled to meet next on July 15 at 11:30 a.m.
The agenda and any potential reopening plans had not been posted as of Monday.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District
For parents in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, any concrete plans could be delayed until the next board meeting on July 22, with the school year planned to begin on Aug. 13.
According to Maggie White, the district has not ruled out any specific options at this point.
