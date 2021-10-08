The Santa Maria Outlaws traveled to a national tournament in Bakersfield last weekend.
They came home champions.
The Outlaws rolled through the 12-team open tourney, beating the home team twice to capture the title.
The 12U Outlaws started the tournament with a 10-0 win over the Bakersfield Vandals.
The Outlaws followed that up with a 13-2 win over Simi Valley West Coast RBI and an 8-4 win over Santa Clarita in the tourney semifinals.
The Outlaws then matched up with the Vandals again, this time playing for the tournament championship. Again, the Outlaws came out on top, beating the Vandals 11-8 in the finale.
The team was led by a pitching staff of Grayson Cole, Lucas Woodruff and Hunter Arebalo, who combined to pitch a total of 15 innings for the Outlaws. Also seeing time on the mound was Heath Baker, who also serves as the team's starting catcher, Kayden Silva and Dominic Morales, who had two outings and closed out the championship game.
Despite being the smallest team in the tournament, the Outlaws had the most runs scored and the most home runs totaling eight in the tournament.
The lineup was deep and each player on the team had at least three hits.
The team also featured Eli Hendricks, Charlie Campa, Carson Viker, Sam Bormes and Sam Grupe.
The Outlaws play in Las Vegas this weekend.
Girls water polo
Righetti's girls water polo team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 9-7 win over Morro Bay on Wednesday.
Jenna Salazar scored four times for Righetti as Madisyn Cutliff made 12 saves.
Ella Green added two goals as Kayli Hernandez, Bella Almaguer and Ellie Ryan each scored once for the Warriors.
Righetti now turns its attention to the Arroyo Grande Tournament that runs from Thursday through Saturday.
Boys water polo
St. Joseph 16, Santa Maria 5
St. Joseph ran out to a 7-1 halftime lead and cruised to a victory over the Saints on Wednesday.
Junior Chase Johnson and freshman Max Tuggle led the Knights with five goals each. Junior Mason Armstrong and Sophomore Sebastian Altheide each contributed two goals and sophomore Braden Rappozo and freshman Cooper Smith each popped in one.
Miguel Perez and Sam Avila led the Saints with two goals each and Santiago Mendez added one.
St. Joseph's record for the season sits at 4-5.
Dos Pueblos 8, Santa Ynez 6
Hale Durbiano spent the first three quarters in goal and had 10 saves including a blocked penalty shot on Thursday.
In the fourth quarter, Durbiano played in the field and had two goals and an earned exclusion.
Joel Pakulski, Addison Hawkins, Landon Lassahn and Gunnar Johnson had a goal each. The Pirates are now 0-3 in Channel League play and 10-10 overall.
Girls golf
Righetti 256, Atascadero 260
Jacquelyn Reynoso shot a 46 to lead the Warriors to a Mountain League win on Thursday.
Reynoso was the day's medalist.
Kira Kase shot 50 for the Warriors, Cortlynn Sousa shot 51 and Grace Minetti carded a 52.
Haylee Ferrell led the Greyhounds with a 49.
Pioneer Valley 283, Nipomo 289
Katrina Mata and Marissa Dollinger led the Panthers to their first Ocean League win of the season, with each of them shooting 51 on Thursday.
Sophia Furnace earned medalist honors, shooting 47 for the Titans. Alexa Burdick finished with a 49.
Meghan Conteras (58), Bella Zaragoza (61) and Jenny Curiel (62) rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.
Pioneer Valley hosts Santa Maria Tuesday afternoon at Blacklake before playing the Saints at Santa Maria Country Club on Wednesday.
Paso Robles 257, St. Joseph 265
The Bearcats edged the Knights on Wednesday, dropping St. Joseph to 5-3 in league play.
St. Joseph, playing with standout junior Annie Heyble, were led by Bella Aldridge's score of 43. Macie Taylor shot 45 and Kaitlyn Nunez followed with a 50.
Annaliyce Chavez shot 61 and Emily Ramirez carded a 66.
Malia Gaviola shot 43 for the Bearcats and Ceci Martinez finished with a 44.
Orcutt Academy 248, Mission Prep 250
The Spartans moved to 8-0 in league play with a win at the Avila Bay Club on Thursday.
Melissa Burns was the medalist with a score of 42 for the Spartans as Luna Sahagun carded a 48. Kariss Whitford shot 51 for Orcutt Academy. Lauren McClung shot 53 and Vivian Meyer shot a 54.
Hsuan Wu led the Royals with a 44 and Margaret Heffernan shot 46 for Mission Prep.
The Spartans are alone in first play and take on Morro Bay Monday at Rancho Maria.