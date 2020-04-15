You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Police ask public to identify armed robbery suspect

Armed robbery suspect: SMPD

Santa Maria Police released this surveillance photo of a man who is a suspect in an alleged armed robbery on Friday in the 1500 block of South Broadway. 

 Dave Minsky

Santa Maria Police officials are asking the public to help identify a male suspected of a Friday robbery that occurred on South Broadway. 

Officers responded to a call of a robbery shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday in the 1500 block of South Broadway, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.

When officers arrived, they contacted the victim who told them he was approached by a male suspect who drew a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at him and demanded money, Silva said. 

After taking the victim's money, the suspect fled on foot. The victim was uninjured. 

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue and red jacket and a camouflage ball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781

