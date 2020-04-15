Santa Maria Police ask public to identify armed robbery suspect

A skilled nursing facility in Southern California where nearly three dozen residents are infected with the coronavirus was being evacuated Wednesday after staff members failed to show up to care for them.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 17 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 260 cases, with numbers continuing to grow in an outbreak at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, public health officials said at a Friday press conference.
Nearly a month after noticing COVID-19 symptoms and two weeks after leaving the hospital himself, Louis Meza is still locked in a battle with the virus, but this time it's his wife he's supporting as she fights for her life.
Principal Paul Bommersbach began work late last week on a mural on the southern wall of the Lompoc High gym that includes the names of the 360 members of this year’s senior class, as well as a couple messages of support for the class. That move is in addition to a large banner that the school has begun publicly displaying around the city to congratulate the class on its accomplishments, despite what turned out to be an abbreviated final year.
Santa Barbara County has 11 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday for a total of 228, following a linear growth pattern that public health officials say is good news for the rate of spread in the county.